Special prosecutor announces he will not prosecute AG Curtis Hill

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) — Special Prosecutor Dan Sigler has announced he will not prosecute Attorney General Curtis Hill after accusations of sexual misconduct.
Sigler said while the accusations were credible, he could not reach a burden of proof. He said he could not see the benefit to the people of Indiana in moving forward with prosecution.
Additionally, he said his job is not to determine whether Hill acted inappropriately, but if criminal acts took place.
Sigler did not personally speak to Hill, but did receive a video statement from the attorney general. He also said clarified he did not take any witness statements under oath, as that is not his responsibility.
Hill is accused of groping four women, including a state lawmaker and three staffers, at a party at a bar south of downtown at the end of this year's legislative session.
Inspector General Lori Torres' office has been investigating those claims.
The claims were brought to the attention of members of the state legislature in May.
A female state representative reported that Hill "put his hands on her back, slid them down to her buttocks, put them under her clothes and 'grabbed a handful of ass.'" This reportedly happened twice. The same representative said she also witnessed AG Hill act inappropriately toward House and Senate employees stating he told a group of staffers waiting on drinks that they needed to "show a little skin" to get their drinks faster.
In a separate instance another employee said AG Hill asked if she knew who he was as he ran his hand up and down her back for approximately 2 minutes.
In a third instance, the attorney general allegedly put his hand around a legislative employee's waist and "hugged" her into him.
Legislative leaders said they immediately interviewed the employees and got outside counsel involved. Their investigation now over, the legislators say they have addressed the matter with Hill "to the satisfaction of the employees involved.
Governor Eric Holcomb and several top lawmakers have called on Hill to resign over the allegations of inappropriate conduct.
