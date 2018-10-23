Suspect fled from police for 21 minutes before crashing into car full of teens

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - Two families are preparing for the funerals of two teens who died in a crash that ended a multi-county police chase of a suspect.
WAVE 3 News is learning more about why the chase all started.
Drivers on Kentucky 313, the Joe Prather Highway, may not notice Down Home Lane. Shawn Welsh and Laura Neville did on Saturday. They pulled into Down Home Lane, which doesn’t get a lot of traffic. A Meade County Sheriff’s deputy noticed them and decided to check out what they were doing. That’s when things went down hill.
The path they took is laid out in Welsh’s arrest slip. The Meade County Sheriff’s deputy who approached them said they almost ran into him. He also said they were speeding, ignoring police lights and sirens, and passing cars on the shoulder.
Once into Hardin County, police said Welsh was going fast, blowing through red lights and even jumping over the railroad tracks. Police said he went through a residential area. Several officers tried to place stop sticks, but that didn’t work.
The Meade County Sheriff said Welsh fled for a total of 18 minutes and about 21 miles.
Then, it all stopped at 31W and Battle Training Road in Radcliff. Welsh and Neville crashed into a car full of teens who had just left a trunk-or-treat at John Hardin High School.
Jacob Barber, 18, and Katarina Peeters, 17, died and two other teens were injured.
Police said Welsh attempted to get out of the vehicle he was in and run away, but he was arrested. Officers said the car he was driving was stolen, and he admitted to police that he was on meth.
WAVE 3 News did reach out to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office since they initiated the pursuit. They referred questions to the Meade County Attorney, who declined to speak on camera and referred to Welsh’s citation.
Neville was in court on Monday in Hardin County. Welsh is expected in court on Wednesday in Meade County. He’s facing a long list of charges. Kentucky State Police expect more charges to be filed against the two this week.
The three agencies involved in the pursuit include the Meade Co. Sheriff’s Department, Vine Grove Police Department and Radcliff Police Department.
WAVE 3 News is working to find out whether the departments involved in the incident followed their procedures for vehicle pursuits. WAVE 3 News has filed an Open Records Request with those three agencies.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.