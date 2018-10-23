WAVE 3 News Editorial - October 23, 2018: Approve MSD Plan

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The wettest February and wettest September in the history of Louisville have both happened this year. The number of closed roadways due to cave-ins of sewer lines in Louisville may not have historical tracking, but it sure seems like this is a record year for those as well.
The two are likely related but the reality is when the sewer lines being repaired are more than 150 years old, this is not unexpected. Century-old sewers are going to fail.
There are more than 700,000 more people living in Louisville now than there were when these sewer lines were built. Since then, many major companies have set up headquarters in the Derby City. Not many more will and some of the current ones may leave if we don’t soon implement a repair plan that is more than a band-aid approach.
The Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District has a plan. It is awaiting Metro Council approval. It is costly – more than $4 Billion over the next 20 years. But it is reinvestment that must happen.
A city cannot thrive if the most basic health and safety protection systems – wastewater, stormwater and flood protection can't be counted on, resulting in destruction of homes, businesses, and roadways.
Continuing to endanger the health and safety of the Commonwealth’s largest city is negligent and must stop.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.