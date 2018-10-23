WKU fraternity suspended for alcohol violations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Western Kentucky University has suspended the Sigma Chi fraternity until spring 2019 after reports that the organization violated WKU and fraternity alcohol policies.
The violations include having alcohol in the chapter house, which put the organization on probation until Dec. 31. The second was hosting a function and providing alcohol to underage guests, resulting in a probation period that will last until May 15, 2019.
Due to the suspension, the fraternity will not be able to hold social events, recruit new members or participate in campus intramural activities. Additionally members of the fraternity will be reviewed on their commitment to upholding fraternity values and adherence to policies.
The fraternity has also been suspended from WKU Homecoming activities, cannot have functions and will have no alcohol exemptions for alumni events in spring 2019.
