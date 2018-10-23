Woman who reported man planning school attack: ‘Something just wasn’t sitting right’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was a tip from a woman in New Jersey that ignited an investigation into Dylan Jarrell, 20, last week.
Kentucky State Police said if Koeberle Bull had not reported a conversation with Jarrell to police, he may have been able to follow through with his alleged plans to attack local schools.
On Wednesday, Bull received racist messages from Jarrell’s Facebook account threatening her three children.
“No one talks about my kids, no one threatens my kids,” Bull said. “I lost my husband seven years ago and I vowed to always keep them safe and that was me keeping them safe. That was the only reason I called."
Bull’s 911 tip led Kentucky State Police Trooper Josh Satterly to Jarrell’s house for questioning. In Jarrell’s car, investigators found a firearm, over two hundred rounds of ammunition, a bullet proof vest, a high capacity magazine and a plan to attack Anderson County and Shelby County Schools. Satterly stopped him as he was pulling out of his driveway.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that as a result of this investigation we saved lives,” KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders said.
KSP said if Bull hadn’t reported the messages, Jarrell may not have been stopped.
”We need those hundreds of kids and we need my kids because that’s our future,” Bull said. “It is and we’ve got to take care of them, we’ve got to do better."
Bull has received hundreds of “thank you’s” from Kentucky parents and students.
Jarrell was in court Monday morning and the judge set his bond at $50,000. He’s due back in court November 1 at 10:30 a.m.
