FORECAST: Last sunny day before gloomy end to the week

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - High pressure has control of our weather today. Because of this, northerly winds will keep our temperatures on the cooler side; highs will max out near 60° despite plenty of sunshine.
Temperatures fall back into the 30s tonight as clouds increase ahead of our next storm system.
Clouds will continue to roll in Thursday but much of the day looks dry.
Showers finally arrive late Thursday into Friday.
Friday looks gloomy with cloudy skies, occasional light rain, and highs in the low 50s.
Saturday starts on a drier note before more showers arrive late, lasting into Sunday.
TODAY: Mostly sunny; Cooler; HIGH: 59°
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy; LOW: 39°
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds; Cool; Slight shower chance late (20%); HIGH: 56°
