Homicide victim dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who died after being dropped off at a Louisville hospital has been identified.
Royce Buford, 28, was pronounced dead at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: LMPD investigating death of man left at hospital
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Buford was dropped off around 10:45 a.m. The person who brought Buford to the hospital left in a car.
Police are still investigating where Buford was shot.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.