Homicide victim dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound identified

October 24, 2018 at 8:48 AM EST - Updated October 24 at 8:52 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who died after being dropped off at a Louisville hospital has been identified.

Royce Buford, 28, was pronounced dead at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Buford was dropped off around 10:45 a.m. The person who brought Buford to the hospital left in a car.

Police are still investigating where Buford was shot.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

