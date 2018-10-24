In Honduras, poverty and gangs help drive migration

The conditions are often worse for children and teens, likely explaining why so many emigrate, either alone or in family units. Teen boys are often pressured to join gangs and threatened with death if they don't, while teen girls are often pressured to become gang members' "girlfriends," and face rape or murder if they refuse. According to the International Organization for Migration, 4,700 minors were returned to Honduras in the first six months of 2018, — the same as in all of 2017. Most children start elementary school, but half quit by the time they turn 12. Only one in four will go to high school, often because they need to work to earn money for their families.