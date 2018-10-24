Jackson Co. man charged with child molesting

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have arrested a Seymour man on a child molestation charge.
Reynaldo E. Reyes-Perdomo, 30, was taken into custody on October 22. ISP said the alleged incident occurred in rural Jackson County the night before.
Reyes-Perdomo allegedly took a 13-year-old girl to a location near State Road 11 and I-65 in northern Jackson County and had sexual contact with her. State police say a second incident involving the same girl was said to have happened at a home in Seymour on a different date.
Reyes-Perdomo was located at a Seymour residence and arrested without incident. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail on one count of child molesting and is awaiting his initial court appearance.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.