Kroger hiring 350 for seasonal help in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - America’s largest grocery chain is looking to make hundreds of hires in Louisville for the holiday season.
Kroger announced it is hiring 10,000 people at stores in all 35 states in which it operates.
The Cincinnati-based grocer told WAVE 3 News on Wednesday that it plans to fill 350 jobs at its Louisville-area stores.
Kroger CFO Mike Schlotman told the Cincinnati Business Courier that the new staff additions will help ease the holiday rush for existing staff as well as customers.
“As we get to the back half of the year with the holiday selling season, we won’t have stores disrupted and we’ll have the stores we’re going to realign completed,” he said. “So we expect to have a great fleet of stores going into the important holiday selling season in the fourth quarter and 600 of those redone in a way that is resonating with the customers.”
A Kroger spokeswoman said part-time positions can lead to full-time positions, and in all of the store’s departments, including deli help, customer service, cashier, etc.
