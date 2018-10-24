KY high school students create video to encourage voting, equal rights

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group of high school students are creating a video to encourage voters to support equal rights.
A dozen students from various local high schools got to know each other through Commonwealth Theatre’s production of The Laramie Project.
The play is about Matthew Shepard, whose murder in the 1990s became a symbol for the gay rights movement.
“It’s from 20 years ago, but a lot of the messages are still reflected in today’s society,” 14-year-old Lucas Nofsinger said.
Nofsinger and the other teens were so inspired by the message, they’re now advocating for equal rights.
“I wanted to make it so that people wouldn’t have to go through these emotions again, or at least do my part so that I could help people take a step forward," Nofsinger said. "So I thought the best way that I could do this is to get people to vote.”
The teens wrote and filmed a video asking voters to “vote for your conscience and for your future.”
“Because of everything that’s going on, there’s a lot of hate and there’s a lot of violence and we really need to be there for each other and spread that message because some people just aren’t getting it,” 16-year-old Nicole Shariat said.
The students plan to send the video to local schools, organizations, and politicians.
