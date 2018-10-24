Lawsuits filed against Louisville attorney for allegedly stealing more than $200,000

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several Spanish speaking clients came forward after being ignored for months by their injury attorney, Andrew Clooney.
Legal services in Spanish are limited in Louisville, and one attorney believes this group was taken advantage of.
“In this setting when you are relaying on an attorney when you have already been injured, to then be re-victimized again, it’s not right,” Alex White, the attorney representing clients against Clooney, said.
White said more victims have come forward. The clients he is currently representing said for months their phone calls would go unanswered. If they did get a response, they were told to be patient.
His clients had no idea their cases had been settled. The lawsuit claims Clooney had forged his client’s signature. He was able to deposit insurance settlement checks into his own account.
The clients never saw any of their settlement money.
Manual Rodriguez is one of several people who filed a lawsuit against Clooney. He did an interview with WAVE 3 News in Spanish.
“This feels even worse because it is like they took advantage of us just because we don't speak English or because we don't know details of the law,” Rodriguez said in Spanish.
Rodriguez said he and his family never saw Clooney at his office. They dealt with a female who spoke Spanish.
White said his office has fielded 20 complaints about Clooney in recent weeks.
The Kentucky Bar Association said complaints received are kept confidential unless there is a guilty finding. The Commonwealth’s Attorney Office is reviewing a complaint against Clooney.
