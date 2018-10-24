LMPD investigating fatal motorcycle crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A motorcyclist has died after he hit another car while traveling down Market Street at a high rate of speed.
According to LMPD, the crash happened just before 8 Tuesday night at 28th & Market.
When police arrived on scene, they found that a man riding a motorcycle had been traveling east on Market Street at an excessive rate of speed when he struck a vehicle that was that was turning west on Market.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger in the other vehicle was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.