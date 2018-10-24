Man shot in his home in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police responded to a shooting at a home in Louisville’s Taylor Berry neighborhood on Tuesday night.
It happened around 10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard, near Central.
A man, whose age is not known, was shot while inside his house, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed.
He was rushed to University Hospital. Smiley said the man was alert and conscious in the ambulance, though his condition is not known.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call LMPD’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
