New initiative helps to get Louisville children kindergarten ready

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nearly half the children in Jefferson County are not ready for Kindergarten when they step into the classroom on their very first day of school.
A new program was launched on Tuesday, which aims to change that. It’s called See & Play with Words Louisville. The goal is to shrink the word gap, especially in at-risk neighborhoods, to help children get ready for school, and ultimately success.
The program aims to encourage children to interact with others, and talk to them, no matter how old.
“We tell parents, talk to your children while you’re changing their diaper and they say ‘Why would I talk? They can’t understand anything I’m saying and they can’t talk back to me,’" said Sharon Darling with the National Center for Families Learning. “But that is building all the building blocks those children are going to need in order to read those words one day, in order to be proficient readers.”
Say and Play with Words Louisville will include “Kids' Spaces” in area businesses later in 2018 as a way to meet families where they gather, such as doctor’s offices, grocery stores, tire shops, and more.
