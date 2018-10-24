October 24, 2018

Dr. Beth Riley
The HER program allows breast cancer patients to better preserve their fertility options before treatment starts, helps them with image issue, with sexuality, and lifestyle changes resulting from receiving treatment.
Patients 45 and younger who are diagnosed with breast cancer are automatically enrolled in the HER program, upon referral to the UofL Brown Cancer Center. While the same issues impact patients of all ages, they are most pronounced in this group. Younger women are more likely to be high risk and get more aggressive therapy.
The HER program was developed to address these issues from the beginning so the patient can continue to live life as normally as possible while undergoing treatment and be prepared to move forward as a cancer survivor.
The HER program brings together experts to help save the woman physically from cancer while also still helping her deal with the side effects of treatment. The team consists of oncologists, surgeons, physiatrists, and reproductive endocrinologists.
The program emphasizes empowerment of choice in therapy and risk.
UofL James Graham Brown Cancer Center 529 S Jackson Street (502) 562-HOPE (4673)
