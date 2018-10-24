2 men shot in Louisville’s California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people were shot in Louisville’s California neighborhood on Tuesday night.
It happened just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of 23rd and Oak Streets.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the victims were both men.
Police do not believe the men shot each other.
They were both rushed to University Hospital and are expected to survive, Smiley said.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the LMPD anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.