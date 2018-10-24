Roof collapse injures firefighter

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A roof collapsed and injured a firefighter who was inside working to put out flames.
The fire was reported in a duplex in the 2100 block of West Market Street around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, according Louisville Fire & Rescue battalion chief Bobby Cooper.
At 3 a.m. Cooper said firefighters were exiting the building and the roof began to collapse.
One firefighter got trapped.
“We were actually exiting as the roof collapsed. Members were still inside. We deployed the rig team. The rig team along with the rescue team and members that were still inside were able to get the member out on his own,” Cooper said.
The firefighter was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
It took firefighters about an hour to gain control of the fire.
Three people who were inside the building were able to escape. The Red Cross is assisting the people who lived in the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
