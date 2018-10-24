Sheriff feels 'outpouring of support' in missing girl case

Volunteer Tim Collins of Shoreview, Minn., and his dog Gretchen search near Barron, Wis., Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home. The search for Closs was expanded Tuesday, with as many as 2,000 volunteers expected to take part in a search of the area. "If there's something out here, (Gretchen) will smell it," he said. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) (AP)