Topgolf: A birds eye view

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - From 30 feet above ground, on the roof of the old Sears building, Oxmoor Center General Manager Kendall Merrick explained what the new Topgolf location will look like.
“Sears was a great partner of ours for so many years,” Merrick said. “But here we are standing with a fabulous opportunity to do something exciting and transformational for the property.”
Merrick said Oxmoor Center has been on a path similar to other shopping centers.
“Consumers still want experience and that’s one thing bricks and mortars can do that the internet does not,” Merrick said. “So you’re seeing a great trend in retail to include more experiences.”
In addition to Topgolf, there are also plans for three restaurants next to the driving range that would have open patios to face each other.
“I think too, it’ll change the leasing opportunities in this south wing -- you know more traffic begets more traffic,” Merrick said.
Merrick acknowledged neighbors concern about the facility and said they plan to add more trees at the end of the driving range, as well as lowering the light poles from 50 feet to 30 feet.
Topgolf would bring in 500 jobs, 125 of which would be full time. Thirty of them would be management jobs. Merrick said anyone who works 30 hours at Topgolf is eligible for full benefits, too.
Metro Council will vote on the zoning in the next month or so.
