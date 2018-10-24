UofL offers half-season men’s basketball ticket plan on Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - University of Louisville men’s basketball tickets for games in the KFC Yum! Center this season will be available in a special half-season ticket plan to include a flexible group of nine games beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The nine-game plan guarantees fans the best reserved seats available for these games:
- The Cardinals Dec. 29 battle with in-state rival Kentucky.
- A choice of one of the premium matchups against Duke on Feb. 12, North Carolina on Feb. 2, or the ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup against Michigan State on Nov. 27.
- A choice of other non-conference and ACC games as specified.
The cost-saving ticket groups may be purchased through “My Cardinal Account” or by accessing the half-season ticket information page. Individuals will be prompted for the appropriate information through the online process. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the UofL Ticket Office, located near Gate 2 of Cardinal Stadium at 2800 South Floyd Street. The ticket office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
In addition to the half-season option, full season ticket packages for UofL Basketball remain available and guarantee access to all 20 home games at the KFC Yum! Center, including many highly-anticipated matchups. Click here for more information.
The Cardinals have a pair of exhibition games leading up to its season opener against Nicholls State on Nov. 8. UofL will face a pair of teams from within the city for its two exhibitions, playing Bellarmine on Oct. 28 and Simmons on Nov. 3.
Louisville will be entering a new era this season under the direction of Coach Chris Mack, who guided Xavier to a 215-97 record and eight NCAA Tournament appearances in nine seasons with the Musketeers. Last season, the Cardinals posted a 22-14 record and reached the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament.
