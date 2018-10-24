Woman caught on camera assaulting TARC driver, police say

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been arrested for assaulting a TARC driver in a confrontation police said was caught on cell phone video by another passenger.
The incident happened on Tuesday night at the bus stop on Shelbyville Road, according to a police report. Police said the video showed Roerica Johnson, 25, walk up being the driver’s seat and start yelling. The driver then pushed her away. That’s when police said Johnson grabbed the driver and slammed her head into a metal motor cover.
The altercation was broken up by another passenger, according to police.
The driver was taken to the emergency room with a possible concussion.
Johnson has been charged with assault and disorderly conduct.
