Adidas executive, two others convicted in basketball bribery trial
An executive with Adidas was convicted of fraud for his role in a pay-to-play college basketball scandal that hit home at UofL.
By Becca Gibson | October 25, 2018 at 1:34 AM EST - Updated October 25 at 1:34 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Guilty verdicts returned on Wednesday in the college basketball pay-for-play trial.

A federal jury in New York convicted Adidas executive Jim Gatto and two others on fraud charges. Prosecutors said the three men bribed the families of top recruits to get them to commit to Adidas schools. That includes Brian Bowen at the University of Louisville.

Bowen’s recruitment led to the convictions of Adidas consultant Merl Code and aspiring sports agent Christian Dawkins. The scandal led to the firings of basketball coach Rick Pitino and Athletic Director Tom Jurich.

No one from the University of Louisville has been charged.

Sentencing has been set for March 5.

Experts expect Gatto to get up to seven years in prison, with Code and Dawkins around three.

