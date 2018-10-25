Adidas executive, two others convicted in basketball bribery trial

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Guilty verdicts returned on Wednesday in the college basketball pay-for-play trial.
A federal jury in New York convicted Adidas executive Jim Gatto and two others on fraud charges. Prosecutors said the three men bribed the families of top recruits to get them to commit to Adidas schools. That includes Brian Bowen at the University of Louisville.
Bowen’s recruitment led to the convictions of Adidas consultant Merl Code and aspiring sports agent Christian Dawkins. The scandal led to the firings of basketball coach Rick Pitino and Athletic Director Tom Jurich.
No one from the University of Louisville has been charged.
Sentencing has been set for March 5.
Experts expect Gatto to get up to seven years in prison, with Code and Dawkins around three.
