Cards pick to finish 11th in ACC

Maye, who hails from Huntersville, North Carolina, was also named the ACC Preseason Player of the Year by Sports Illustrated earlier this month. The 6-8, 240-pound forward is coming off a junior season in which he finished second in the ACC rebounding (10.1) and seventh in scoring (16.9). He was voted third-team All-American by the Associated Press, the Sporting News, USA Today and NBC Sports