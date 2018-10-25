Targeted by pipe bomb, CNN denounces White House's rhetoric

CNN has been a frequent target of Trump's "fake news" barbs, and a "CNN sucks" chant broke out at a Monday campaign rally. Amid that backdrop, some at CNN were angered by an initial tweet by White House press secretary Sarah Sanders that condemned "the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton and other public officials," but omitted any reference to CNN. An hour later she sent another tweet that said the White House's condemnation "certainly includes threats made to CNN as well as current and former public servants."