Crews battle fire in Portland

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Firefighters are battling a house fire in the Portland neighborhood, Metrosafe said.
A call of a fire came in at 7:19 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of S. 19th Street. That’s in the Portland neighborhood, according to LOJIC.
Fire crews arrived just three minutes after the call, where they found heavy fire and smoke at a two-story home.
Everyone was able to get out of the house and there were no reported injuries. The Red Cross is helping those that may have been displaced.
It took firefighters about 25 minutes to gain control of the fire.
The home sustained heavy damage.
