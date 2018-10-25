Crews battle fire in Portland

The scene of the fire on S. 19th Street.
By Erin O'Neil | October 25, 2018 at 6:49 PM EST - Updated October 25 at 7:59 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Firefighters are battling a house fire in the Portland neighborhood, Metrosafe said.

A call of a fire came in at 7:19 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of S. 19th Street. That’s in the Portland neighborhood, according to LOJIC.

Fire crews arrived just three minutes after the call, where they found heavy fire and smoke at a two-story home.

Firefighters arrived and found a two-story home in flames. (WAVE 3 News)

Everyone was able to get out of the house and there were no reported injuries. The Red Cross is helping those that may have been displaced.

It took firefighters about 25 minutes to gain control of the fire.

The home sustained heavy damage.

