Crews rescue man at Falls of the Ohio

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - After nearly three hours, Clarksville first responders rescued a man found on a riverbank at the Falls of the Ohio on Wednesday.
Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs said the call came in just after 2 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found an adult male laying directly below the railroad bridge near Ashland Park. Skaggs said dispatch was alerted by railroad workers.
After assessing the man's injuries, crews determined they needed to use a complex rope rescue system to pull the man from the bank onto the railroad bridge.
"The terrain down below is very dangerous for firefighters and patients," Skaggs explained.
That terrain includes layers upon layers of driftwood, mud, water and "anything you can imagine on a riverbank."
By about 5 p.m., crews were able to successfully pull the man (who was secured in a rescue basket) to the tracks above, carry him to a truck ladder and lower him down to safety. He was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
"It's a good feeling," Skaggs said after the rescue. "Not only was he in danger," but so were the firefighters.
"So I'm glad that he is safe ... and I'm glad that my firefighters are safe too back here on land."
How the man wound up injured on the riverbank is under investigation. A message left for Clarksville police was not returned by press time.
“We don’t know that he fell,” Skaggs said. “We’re still investigating that with the authorities, the railroads and the Clarksville Police Department.”
