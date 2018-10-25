FORECAST: Increasing clouds before Friday rain

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to roll in through the day. These clouds are expected to limit our afternoon highs to the upper 50s and low 60s.
Rain chances will steadily increase around midnight and into tomorrow. A low-pressure system skirting the Gulf Coast and another system over the northern Midwest will work together to bring us light to moderate rain through the day Friday. Rain totals will remain below an inch.
While most of the rain exits Friday night, the clouds linger Saturday; light drizzle is possible Saturday morning.
Rain chances return Sunday before we dry back out for Monday and Tuesday.
FORECAST
TODAY: Increasing clouds; HIGH: 61°
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies; Showers late (20%); LOW: 46°
FRIDAY: Showers (80%); Cloudy; Cooler; HIGH: 52°
