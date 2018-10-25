Ginseng theft suspect wanted by Indiana DNR

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is looking for a man accused of stealing ginseng. A felony warrant has been issued for Charles Cole Jr, 44, of New Salisbury.
Cole was accused of trespassing on land in Harrison County on October 10. A trail camera captured images of a man stealing ginseng plants. Investigators said a different trail camera was also taken from a tree on the property. Investigators recognized the man in the images as Cole.
The investigation led Indiana Conservation Officers to stolen ginseng, nine stolen trail cameras and memory cards. That led to a warrant being issued against Cole.
Before he could be arrested, conservation officers received complaints Cole was caught on a trail camera in Washington County digging up more ginseng.
Indiana DNR said to date Cole has sold at least 40 pounds of ginseng, which is believed to be stolen from unsuspecting landowners. Current market value for dry ginseng in Harrison County is between $500-$650 per pound.
Ginseng is a root that is used for medicinal purposes. It can be harvested in 19 states, but the market is regulated to ensure a healthy population for the future.
Anyone with information about Cole is urged to call Indiana Conservation Officers Central Dispatch at (812) 837-9536.
