High school students watch movie about police shooting with LMPD

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police brutality and racial inequality were tough issues at the center of a conversation between teenagers at Seneca High School and local police officers.
Wednesday, the school took a field trip to see The Hate U Give, a movie about a high school girl witnessing a classmate being shot and killed by police. They were joined by officers for the viewing.
“I cried three times. I was shaking," freshman Aliya O’Neal said. "It was unbelievable. I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh that’s how I can relate in the world today.’”
Freshman Kaileecia Sullivan added: “I loved it, it was awesome. It’s not just a movie and a book.”
The book was assigned to all freshman students by their English teacher, Christi Davis.
“From page one I was picturing faces of my kids," Davis said of her students. "Like I could just hear their stories, the way she was talking, the things she was dealing with.”
The topics of racial inequality and police brutality have been censored in some schools; a district in Texas banned the book and police officers in South Carolina petitioned to have it removed from the summer reading list.
Officers in Louisville are taking a different approach. They met with students after seeing the movie together and took their questions.
“I feel like it gave people reason to start a discussion, a discussion that needs to happen," senior Cydney Pepper said.
“We all need to be able to talk to each other, work with each other and be able to be that environment and that society that works together with each other to stop a most common problem,” senior Davon Taylor said.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.