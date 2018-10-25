Houdini, the I-65 goat, expected to make a full recovery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Houdini, the I-65 goat, is expected to make a full recovery after being injured during a traffic mishap earlier this week.
According to the Office of the Hardin County Judge, Houdini suffered a broken front leg, just below the knee.
"Houdini has good blood flow to the lower part of his leg," Hardin County Animal Care and Control Veterinarian Dr. Jessica Perpich said. "His leg was immobilized and splinted so it can heal on its own. His recovery time is approximately thirty days and he will make a full and complete recovery."
Once he's able to move around more, Houdini will be moved to an undisclosed location. Hardin County Animal Care and Control will continue to supervise his care and rehabilitation.
Dr. M.K. Keller, owner of Plantation Veterinary Clinic in Hodgenville, Kentucky, who worked with Dr. Perpich to treat Houdini explained that “Houdini will lead a perfectly, happy life in retirement," Dr. Keller said. “Other than his broken leg, he is as healthy as any goat I’ve examined.”
“Houdini will continue to require medical attention and nursing for the next thirty to forty five days,” Hardin County Animal Care and Control Director Mike McNutt said. “We deeply appreciate every offer of assistance. We will continue to require resource assistance for the next thirty to sixty days. We will not begin to consider Houdini’s future home until he is 100% well and ready.”
If you’d like to donate to Houdini’s care visit Friends of the Hardin County Animal Shelter (FOHCAS). Donations must be designated for the “Houdini Fund.” Donations, like feed or hay, should be delivered to the Hardin County Animal Shelter at 220 Peterson Drive, Elizabethtown, Ky. Anything extra received will be used to care for other animals at the shelter.
“I want to thank Dr. Keller for going above and beyond in assisting Dr. Perpich with Houdini’s treatment,” Hardin County Judge/Executive Harry L. Berry said. “The outpouring of support from the community is humbling and encouraging. It’s proof we have a very caring community and why it was so important for our shelter to finally achieve pro-life status.”
For more information about Houdini and his recovery and the Hardin County Animal Care and Control Shelter, visit their Facebook page, their webpage or call (270) 769-3428.
You can receive a free “Houdini” decal for any donation of $10.00 or more made at the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.
