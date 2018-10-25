House fire in Park Hill neighborhood under investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A house fire in the Park Hill neighborhood is under investigation.
The fire was reported early Wednesday on West Hill Street. Crews said the fire started on the front porch and spread to the front room of the home. A man was inside with his dog but was able to escape out of the back of the residence.
Someone driving by saw the flames and called 911, according to Louisville Fire.
“We do not have any reports of a working smoke detector so that is one thing to consider,” Bobby Cooper, Battalion Chief for Louisville Fire said. “This is Fire Prevention Month. We are encouraging people to check their smoke detector and check their batteries. They can always call 311 if they need a smoke detector.”
Louisville Fire offers free home safety assessments and will install smoke detectors.
