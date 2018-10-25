I-65 S ramp to Jefferson Street to be closed for repairs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The ramp from I-65 South to Jefferson Street will be closed this weekend as crews work to make repairs.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advised that the ramp, which is Exit 136C, would be closed on Saturday, October 27 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Louisville Metro Public Works has hired a contractor to mill and resurface Jefferson Street at bottom of the ramp, according to KYTC.
The duration and the date of the work may change if there is inclement weather or other unexpected delays.
