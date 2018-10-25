Ice-T arrested after failing to pay bridge toll

FILE - In this June 11, 2012 file photo shows rapper and actor Ice-T in Atlanta. Police arrested Ice-T for failing to pay a toll at the George Washington Bridge. The actor and rapper was ticketed for theft of services on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, when he drove through E-ZPass leading to the span that connects New Jersey with New York. The 60-year-old, whose real name Tracy Marrow, was driving a new McLaren sports car and was also ticketed for not having license plates and registration. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) (David Goldman)