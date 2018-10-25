Kemari Averett’s lawyer says there was never a gun

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)- A University of Louisville football player has been charged with putting a gun to his girlfriend’s head and threatening to kill her. However, his attorney said there was never a gun.
Kemari Averett, 20, was arrested October 15 by University of Louisville police on charges of wanton endangerment and domestic violence. During today’s appearance in Jefferson District Court, Aubrey Williams, Averett’s lawyer, said when officers went to his client’s apartment they found a toy gun but no weapon.
Williams said he has tried to reach out to UofL to find out what Averett can do in regards to his education, but the only response back was a message sent to Averett’s phone while he was in jail.
“They have not given even the decency to even respond to my call,” Williams said. “The same university that brings these kids in here like a chunk of meat. [Then] when they see they’re no good to them they throw them in the garbage.”
According to the arrest citation, the altercation began after Averett realized his laptop was missing from a backpack returned by his girlfriend.
Williams said the wanton endangerment charge has been changed to terroristic threatening, and the felony charge has been dropped to a misdemeanor.
