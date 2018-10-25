Kroger Shooting: Victims identified, accused killer held on $5M bond

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of killing two people at a busy grocery store was ordered to be held on $5 million bond at his arraignment Thursday.
A public defender representing Gregory Bush asked for a bond reduction, but that was denied. Less than 24 hours after Bush allegedly shot his victims at the Kroger store in Jeffersontown, the judge ruled Bush a danger to the community.
“I believe you to be a danger,” the judge said. “You are to possess no firearms, to have no contact with any of the alleged victims' families, and (have) no contact with the place of violation including any Kroger.”
Bush, who turned 51 three weeks ago, is charged with two counts of murder and 10 counts of wanton endangerment.
Below is a recap of the narrative of his arrest report:
The victims were identified Thursday as Maurice Stallard, 69, of Louisville, and Vickie Lee Jones, 67, also of Louisville. Stallard was the father of the city’s Chief Equity Officer, Kellie Watson.
Shortly after the mayhem ended and the Kroger parking lot was secured Wednesday, a witness told WAVE 3 News that his father had a brief verbal exchange with the shooter, who at one point told the man’s father that “whites don’t kill whites.”
Stallard and Jones both were black.
An unverified Facebook page attributed to a Gregory Bush in Louisville indicates he has struggled with mental illness, particularly schizophrenia, which he wrote was severe enough to put him on medical disability. The page also says he is a graduate of Fern Creek High School.
Bush is due back for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 5.
