Kroger Shooting: Gregory Bush has long criminal record

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Gregory Bush, the man accused of killing two people at a busy Kroger store in Jeffersontown on Wednesday, has a lengthy criminal history.
Bush, 51, was first arrested on a domestic violence charge in 1992. That charge was eventually dismissed before trial.
But over the next two decades, Bush found himself in and out of criminal court and family court, racking up a record packed with charges ranging from domestic violence and assault to non-support, terroristic threatening and even menacing.
Among the court documents WAVE 3 News obtained Thursday was a lengthy list of charges he faced in 2009.
That year, nine years after he and his wife divorced, she took out an emergency protective order against Bush.
He was arrested on three different occasions in 2009. In one incident, he was charged with second- and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), as well as resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, terroristic threatening, intimidating a witness and wanton endangerment.
Bush pleaded guilty to the three assault-domestic violence charges in exhange for the dismissal of the other charges.
Also in 2009, Bush was charged with two more counts of assault, one against a police/probation officer and the other a domestic violence charge. That incident carried other charges as well, including resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, terroristic threatening and violating an EPO.
Again, Bush pleaded guilty to some counts in exchange for others being dropped.
A traffic stop led to his other 2009 arrest on charges of reckless driving and operating on a suspended license. While Bush has had plenty of legal troubles, he doesn’t appear to have served significant time in jail beyond time served following some of his arrests.
An unverified Facebook page attributed to a Gregory Bush in Louisville indicates he has struggled with mental illness, particularly schizophrenia, which he wrote was severe enough to put him on medical disability. The page also says he is a graduate of Fern Creek High School.
Bush also referenced his medical disability at his arraignment Thursday, at which he was ordered to be held on $5 million bond. He faces two counts of murder and 10 counts of wanton endangerment, and is due to return to court on Nov. 5.
