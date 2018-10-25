Kroger shooting: Suspect Gregory Bush has long criminal record

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Gregory Bush, the man accused of killing two people at a busy Kroger store in Jeffersontown on Wednesday, has a lengthy criminal history.
Bush, 51, was first arrested on a domestic violence charge in 1992. That charge was eventually dismissed before trial.
But over the next two decades, Bush found himself in and out of criminal court and family court, racking up a record packed with charges ranging from domestic violence and assault to non-support, terroristic threatening and even menacing.
Among the court documents WAVE 3 News obtained Thursday was a lengthy list of charges he faced in 2009.
That year, nine years after he and his wife divorced, she took out an emergency protective order against Bush.
He was arrested on three different occasions in 2009. In one incident, he was charged with second and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), as well as resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, terroristic threatening, intimidating a witness and wanton endangerment.
Bush pleaded guilty to the three assault-domestic violence charges in exchange for the dismissal of the other charges.
Also in 2009, Bush was charged with two more counts of assault, one against a police/probation officer and the other a domestic violence charge. That incident carried other charges as well, including resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, terroristic threatening and violating an EPO.
Again, Bush pleaded guilty to some counts in exchange for others being dropped.
A traffic stop led to his other 2009 arrest on charges of reckless driving and operating on a suspended license. While Bush has had plenty of legal troubles, he doesn’t appear to have served significant time in jail beyond time served following some of his arrests.
Family court documents show the people closest to Bush have been afraid of him for a long time.
Several family members were granted orders of protection against him.
In 2001, Bush’s ex-wife told the courts she was “scared to death” of him. She detailed years of alleged verbal, mental, and physical abuse.
The ex-wife, who is black, said that Bush repeatedly called her the n-word during one exchange.
In another order of protection issued in 2009 to protect Bush’s father, Bush is called “dangerous and paranoid.”
The father describes an incident where Bush grabbed his mother by her neck and lifted her up and down by her neck. When Bush’s father tried to help his wife, Bush allegedly hit him in the jaw, knocking him to the ground, causing bleeding and swelling.
Bush allegedly threatened to shoot his parents in the head. In his father’s account, he said he was afraid because Bush "carries a gun wherever he goes.”
In that case, and others over the years Bush had been ordered not to have weapons. However, WAVE 3 News couldn’t find any of those orders that were still in effect after 2011.
In that 2009 order, the judge required Bush to receive mental health treatment.
WAVE 3 News reported Thursday that Bush worked for UPS until 2001 and also worked for Owens Corning from 2006-08. He also worked at Kentucky Trailer and Sweep All at other times, but his specific start and end dates at those businesses have not been confirmed.
An unverified Facebook page attributed to a Gregory Bush in Louisville indicates he has struggled with mental illness, particularly schizophrenia, which he wrote was severe enough to put him on medical disability. The page also said he is a graduate of Fern Creek High School.
Bush also referenced his medical disability at his arraignment Thursday, at which he was ordered to be held on $5 million bond. He faces two counts of murder and 10 counts of wanton endangerment, and is due to return to court on November 5.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.