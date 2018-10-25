Louisville to get first nonstop flight to the West Coast

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - American Airlines will begin a daily nonstop service from Louisville International Airport (SDF) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) this spring, the airport announced on Thursday.
The route will be the first nonstop flight from Louisville to the West Coast.
Service is scheduled to begin on April 2, 2019. Passengers can book flights starting Nov. 5, 2018.
The daily flight will depart SDF at 7:24 a.m. and land in LAX at 9:00 a.m. The return trip is scheduled for a 10:55 p.m. departure from LAX with a 6:02 p.m. arrival in Louisville.
Flights will operate on an Airbus 319 128-seater equipped with Wi-Fi and in-seat power.
“This new nonstop flight between Louisville International Airport and Los Angeles is more exciting news for our city, and another way we are creating opportunities for the residents and businesses of Louisville,” Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement. “The flight is great for attracting business, showcasing our city to new clientele in the West Coast market and giving us quicker access to workforce and growth opportunities.”
The route will be American Airlines' 27th daily nonstop flight. In addition to Los Angeles, the seven other destinations are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, New York, and Washington D.C.
