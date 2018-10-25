Louisville man accused of robbing, injuring 89-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police have arrested a Louisville man for robbing and injuring an 89-year-old woman.
Aaron Hodgens, 28, agreed to sell jewelry to the woman on October 15 at her home in the Iroquois neighborhood. When she pulled out her cash, Hodgens threw the woman to the ground and stole her $900, according to a police report.
Police said the victim suffered injuries to her hand, arm and back.
Hodgens was arrested on October 23 and charged with robbery.
