Mack and Cards have their say at ACC Operation Basketball

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a few years of turmoil, UofL finally appears to be settling down.
The Cards took their turn Wednesday afternoon at the ACC's Operation Basketball event in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"So much has been talked about about our program over the last year or two years that you know hasn't put Louisville basketball in the greatest of light," head coach Chris Mack said."The players I have on our team and the ones in the locker room that I coach every day are high character guys and guys that I've really enjoyed coaching and being around."
Two of those players, captains V.J. King and Christen Cunningham accompanied Mack to Charlotte.
"I feel like we've established a totally new culture and like Coach Mack said it's been a positive for us and I think we're headed in the right direction," King said.
Cunningham, like Mack, is new to the program. He is a graduate transfer from Samford. He has fully accepted his role as a leader.
"Just making sure that they have a good understanding of what Coach Mack and the staff are trying to implement for that day and understanding terminology and things like that," he said. "Just always making sure that they are locked in and ready to go."
As a verdict came down in the college basketball trial in New York City, Mack was asked about the impact of the trial on UofL.
"Well it's my understanding Louisville wasn't on trial," Mack said. "Certainly we've operated under that cloud of suspicion all around the country but there are a lot of good things that are happening. I'm represented by a great group of young men that are high character."
The Cards tip off exhibition play on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center against Bellarmine.
