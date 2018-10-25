Pass the Cash: Woman surprised with donation while getting car repaired

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A union representative knew exactly who needed some extra cash when he saw me standing on the corner of the Outer Loop and Preston Highway with my Pass the Cash sign.
Jeff told us about a woman he works with, Ms. Joanie, who had to take five months off work for knee surgery and complications.
“Ms. Joanie is still struggling very bad,” Jeff said. “She doesn’t really have family to help her.”
When we caught up with her, Ms. Joanie was in the parking lot of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts. Her SUV had just broken down.
The $502 Jeff passed was a welcome sight, especially with her car repair needs. Even after her knee surgery, she said she could walk to work if she had to -- she’s “only a mile away.”
And we all know, when it rains, it pours.
“My refrigerator went out while I was home,” Ms. Joanie said. “It’s just one thing -- bam, bam bam -- after another.”
This Pass the Cash came just in time.
