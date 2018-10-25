Petrino and Tyra address Averett rape allegation and timeline for suspension

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL's vice president of athletics and head football coach both said on Thursday that they were not aware of a rape allegation against tight end Kemari Averett prior to his suspension on October 15 for a separate arrest.
"Kemari was already suspended from all team activity due to the incident on October 15 when I was notified of the most recent charge against him," Petrino said. "He remains on suspension from all football activities and facilities while an investigation is conducted. I take all charges of misconduct seriously and act swiftly when conduct does not meet our expectations."
Tyra also addressed the issue.
“Well I think as it relates to Kemari, what we knew on the 15th is what we made our decision on,” Tyra said. “There wasn’t knowledge, and I’m learning as we speak, I don’t have a document in front of me, I don’t have anything that maybe you have that would represent anything that would have changed the timing of our decision making, the chronology as such, when we discovered what happened on the night of the 15th is when we made our decision related to his suspension.”
Averett was in court today and released on his own recognizance.
