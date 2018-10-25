Security consultant says have a plan, be ready in case of active shooter

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In the 24 hours since the shooting, many wondered how they can protect themselves from a shooter inside a grocery store.
Security consultant Greg Gitschier spent years in law enforcement and now trains people in the region about active shooters, including training people within the Kroger company in years past. Gitschier said this issue was on people’s minds even before Wednesday’s tragic shooting inside Kroger but said now more than ever, it’s important people be trained and prepared in case they find themselves in the middle of an active shooter situation.
Two years ago, Gitschier said he trained around 100 managers from Kroger across multiple states about their security plan.
He said if you find yourself in the middle of an active shooter situation, you need to trust what you’re hearing and what’s happening and come up with a plan. If you can run, run somewhere safe. If you can’t run, hide. And if it comes down to it, fight. Having a plan anytime you go somewhere, he said, will help to make you prepared everywhere.
"What can I do if shots ring out? Should I just get down and hide, can I make it to the doors? Where are the doors? What if it’s dark and it’s crazy and the music’s blasting, we’ve seen some of those scenarios in bars. We just call it, ‘have your head on a swivel’,” Greg Gitschier said. “Know what’s your situational awareness and just think about it, if I’m on this airplane or in this hotel, how do I get out if something goes really, really badly.”
Once you have that plan, be ready to put it in action if something goes wrong.
As Kroger saw yesterday, police were able to get people to safety in a matter of minutes. But Gitscier said you need to keep yourself alive until they get there - and being aware of your surroundings in each situation could save your life.
