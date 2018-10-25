Security consultant says have a plan, be ready in case of active shooter

"What can I do if shots ring out? Should I just get down and hide, can I make it to the doors? Where are the doors? What if it’s dark and it’s crazy and the music’s blasting, we’ve seen some of those scenarios in bars. We just call it, ‘have your head on a swivel’,” Greg Gitschier said. “Know what’s your situational awareness and just think about it, if I’m on this airplane or in this hotel, how do I get out if something goes really, really badly.”