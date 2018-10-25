Tools and tactics to do your own financial planning

Compound interest — when you earn interest both on your initial investment and the interest it's already earned — is why you want to begin investing as early as possible. If you invest $1,000 in your 20s, it will grow to nearly $10,300 after 40 years assuming a 6 percent rate of return. But wait until your 30s to start and, with only 30 years to grow, that $1,000 will be just under $5,750.