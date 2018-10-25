WAVE 3 News Editorial - October 25, 2018: Limiting School Suspensions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Suspensions in Jefferson County Public Schools are down the first three months of this school year. That is certainly good news, considering last year more than 2,000 elementary school students were suspended. We hope the rest of the school year continues on this path.
We also hope a new policy would be considered – no suspensions permitted for pre-K through third grade students. Suspensions likely hurt more than help these young children.
Kentucky law prohibits suspending students in primary school unless there are issues of safety for the child or others. It is reasonable to expect that for students pre-school through third grade if this is the case, dealing with it through school counselors rather than suspension makes more sense.
Counselors could provide a helpful course of action other than suspension that would help the child deal with the issues causing them to act out. Sharing counselors among schools may be needed to make this happen, or adding counselors. It would be well worth the expenditure.
