Weather Blog: The Evolution of the Storm Tracking Team

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Much like the weather, our business in constantly evolving. A few years ago the number of consumers on mobile that were looking for weather information surpassed those watching television broadcasts. You’ve likely seen and will continue to see more and more of our focus in the future on our digital platforms – like Roku, Amazon Fire, wave3.com and our very popular WAVE 3 Weather app. Combine that with viewer feedback and input and we are constantly working to deliver what you want to see and where you want to see it.