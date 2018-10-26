Bellarmine tips off season with exhibition against UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Scott Davenport’s basketball team is preparing for a preseason basketball game, but this isn’t your ordinary exhibition. “Whoever makes a good play in this game, the community wins,” said Davenport. The Knights will take on U of L on Sunday with a roster full of Louisville natives and Cardinal fans. “I went to Louisville camp since I was five years old. I actually met Coach Davenport at the Louisville camp, which is kind of ironic, but it’s almost like a dream you know,” said junior forward, Alex Cook. It’s exciting. I grew up a Louisville fan. I’ve been a Louisville fan all of my life and my family has too. So, it’s really exciting," said senior guard, Daniel Ramser.
Having kids from Louisville is not the only connection between the Cards and the Knights. Bellarmine assistant coach, Doug Davenport got his coaching career started under Chris Mack at Xavier. "There's some familiarity. To be honest with you, from watching old Xavier stuff, you see what they were doing, and now you're trying to put that into the context of them doing it in red and white. It is a little weird," said Doug Davenport.
Doug’s father is his boss, and dear old dad demands insight from his son about Mack. “He better or he’s fired,” joked Scott Davneport. Regardless of the outcome, a game like this for the preseason number one team in Division Two basketball will help in the long run. “These are games that help you reach your destination. Your goal Sunday is to get better as a basketball team. Your destinations aren’t until March,” said Davenport.
