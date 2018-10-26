Bellarmine tips off season with exhibition against UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Scott Davenport’s basketball team is preparing for a preseason basketball game, but this isn’t your ordinary exhibition. “Whoever makes a good play in this game, the community wins,” said Davenport. The Knights will take on U of L on Sunday with a roster full of Louisville natives and Cardinal fans. “I went to Louisville camp since I was five years old. I actually met Coach Davenport at the Louisville camp, which is kind of ironic, but it’s almost like a dream you know,” said junior forward, Alex Cook. It’s exciting. I grew up a Louisville fan. I’ve been a Louisville fan all of my life and my family has too. So, it’s really exciting," said senior guard, Daniel Ramser.