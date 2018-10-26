Bloomberg pumps $9 million into California House races

FILE - In this June 5, 2018, file photo, Harley Rouda, a Democratic candidate for Congress in the 48th District in Orange County, poses during interviews in Newport Beach, Calif. A political committee backed by billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is spending nearly $9 million to help two Democrats in tight congressional races against Southern California Republican incumbents. Federal records Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 show Independence USA is spending more than $4 million on TV ads opposing Rouda's opponent, incumbent Rep. Dana Rohrabacher in Orange County's 48th District. (AP Photo/Krysta Fauria, File) (AP)