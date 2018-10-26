Bobby Petrino’s daughter on recent football backlash: ‘It’s hurtful’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville Football team needs a win against Wake Forest on Saturday.
The Cards are 2-5 and have no ACC wins - and many have placed the blame on Head Coach Bobby Petrino.
That led Coach Petrino’s daughter, Kelsey Petrino Scott, to defend her father in a Facebook post.
The family has handled a lot of controversy and criticism over the years in many cities, so why is this different? For Petrino Scott, who’s devoted to her father, her husband who’s on staff, and the community, this one may hurt the most.
She told WAVE 3 News she understands to stay you must win, and though some fan reaction has gotten out of hand - she gets it.
“If you’re not winning, you’re criticized for it and that’s part of the profession," Petrino Scott said.
Petrino Scott loves Louisville, the fans and the team and said she hopes the Cardinal faithful will give her dad more time. She added she’s surprised some fans are so quick to call for his removal.
The criticism can be part of the territory when your dad is a head football coach, getting paid millions of dollars at a school like the University of Louisville. After several winning seasons and a Heisman Trophy winner, fans expect a W. Now, at 2-5, fans have started expecting losses - with the loudest fans calling for Petrino’s head.
And social media has gotten downright ugly.
“People say things that they would never dare say to somebody’s face," Petrino Scott said.
That’s why she took to social media herself in last Friday’s Facebook post. When asked about it at a recent press conference, Coach Petrino smiled and said, “Kelsey’s strong willed.”
One criticism hits home from Petrino Scott - fans complaining about several family members on staff. Her husband L.D. Scott is the defensive line coach, brother Nick Petrino is the quarterbacks coach, and brother-in-law Ryan Beard is the linebackers coach.
“It wasn’t an issue until somebody made it an issue you know,” she said, “It’s not like they were just hired last year. My husband’s been on the staff from the very beginning.”
Some of the comments have trickled down to her young daughter from other kids.
“Did you know that if your grandfather doesn’t start winning games, he’s going to be fired?” Petrino Scott said, echoing remarks made to her daughter. ”She’s in the third grade.”
Since being back in Louisville, the family has donated a lot of time and money to the community through the Petrino Family Foundation, which Petrino Scott helps to lead. She said the players take pride in volunteering.
“Why is it just like halfway through a season, no fans are coming to the game, no support, get him out of here, turn on the players?” she said. “It’s hurtful, it is hurtful.”
She wanted to remind fans Petrino has also been working through the loss of his father a few months ago, and is working under a new administration. As for those who think he’s accepting the losses, she said her dad has never been a good loser and that hasn’t changed one bit. She hopes fans will show up Saturday for the student athletes.
